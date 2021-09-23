Congress demands Rs 5 lakh to kin of those who died of Covid-19

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Congress said that the amount of Rs 50,000 announced by the Centre as ex gratia to families of those who died of COVID-19 is a joke and Rs 5 lakh should be given to the kin, said party national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday.



"Congress party demands Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those people who lost their lives die to COVID-19 because numerous children lost their parents and people have become jobless. So, the help of only Rs 50,000 per deceased person is only a joke," Shrinate told ANI.

The Central government on Wednesday announced an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex gratia to families of those who died of COVID-19.

Taking a dig at the Centre, she said that the government has announced Rs 50,000 after the intervention of the court. The Centre is not declaring coronavirus infection a disaster because according to the law, there is a provision to give Rs 4 lakh on death due to disaster." (ANI)

