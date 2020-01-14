Congress deserves 'democratic surgical strike' for its behaviour: Sambit Patra over J-K's cop arrest

New Delhi">New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Condemning the statement of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir cop Davinder Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that Congress' behaviour deserves a 'democratic surgical strike'.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davindar Singh was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.

"We all know that a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for involvement in terrorist activity. But Congress has done what it is best at and that is to attack India and try to protect Pakistan," said Patra while addressing a press conference in New Delhi">New Delhi.

"The kind of behaviour the Congress party has shown today deserves a democratic surgical strike. They're appeasing Pakistan every day. The BJP condemns the statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, LOP of Congress and Randeep Surjewala, the head of media," he added.

Patra further added that Congress attacks India, Indian Army, Intelligent Forces, Indian Jawans and Government of India on a regular basis.

"Congress has time and again found religion in terror. They coined the terms Saffron Terror and Hindu terrorism. At the behest of Sonia Gandhi, they had coined the term 'Saffron Terror'," said Patra.

Patra further asserted that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had recently called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 'Hindu Jinnah'.

"The Congress attacked Modi Ji and called him Hindu Jinnah. Using words like Hindu Jinnah, Hindu terrorism is to prove Hindus as terrorists somewhere. Rahul Gandhi also said that--we are not afraid of SIMI or Islamic terrorism, we are afraid of Hindus," said Patra.

Patra said after Chowdhury stated that the "troll regiment of RSS" would have been more strident and vociferous had arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop Davindar Singh been "Davindar Khan" and raised a question on who the "real culprits" behind the Pulwama attack were.

Citing the incident, Chowdhury demanded a "fresh look" in the Pulwama attack in 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year.

"Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he tweeted.

"Now the question will certainly be arisen as to who were real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he said in another tweet.

Singh and the terrorists were arrested while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway in J-K. (ANI)

