"Congress did not organise Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumb": MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Lashing out at the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the grand old party did not organise Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumbh and did not build Baba Saheb's memorial, but all these were done under the BJP government.

Addressing the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumbh organized at Mela Ground, Gwalior, he said that the Congress party only focused on dynastic politics.

"Congress did not organize Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahakumbh, did not build Baba Saheb's memorial. You made everything for a family, whereas BJP built Baba Saheb's memorial and organised Kumbh," said Chouhan.

He said that Baba Saheb gave us the constitution, and the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the government on those same lines of the constitution.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said that the government will now pay the fees for children of those families whose income limit is up to 8 lakhs.



"Now the government will pay the fees for the children of families whose income limit is up to 8 lakhs. Till now the government pays the fees of the children of families with an income of 6 lakhs," he said.

He said that better arrangement of hostels is being done under Kaya Kalp Yojana.

"Now cleaning of manholes in urban bodies will be done by machines. The government will pay the room rent for the scheduled caste students taking rooms for studies. Better arrangement of hostels is being done under Kaya Kalp Yojana. Welfare boards of different sub-castes will be formed under all scheduled castes, added Chouhan.

Earlier on April 14, the CM announced to include five important places 'Panchatirth' related to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar under the "Mukya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana''

The 'Panchatirth' include the birthplace of Ambedkar in Mhow, his education land in London, ground of initiation in Nagpur, his Mahaparinirvana land in Delhi and Chaitanya Bhumi in Mumbai will be covered under "Mukya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana''.

"It is the good fortune of Madhya Pradesh that we have decided to include these Panchatirth under the Chief Minister Tirth Darshan Yojana. The five places which are related to the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and London is one of them, are being combined under the pilgrimage scheme," Chouhan said.

"I am proud to say that we got the opportunity to build Baba Saheb's memorial in Mhow, Indore. We built the memorial but there was no Dharamshala or place for the visitors to stay. Now, I am happy to inform you that we have received the Army's NOC for the land required for the construction of Dharamshala for people to Mhow. Three and a half acres of land will be given to the Dr. Baba Saheb Memorial Committee on lease and all other requirements, including stay, will be fulfilled," Chouhan said. (ANI)

