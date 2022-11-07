Congress didn't respect our religious places due to appeasement politics: Amit Shah slams party in Himachal

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Congress for its appeasement politics and said that Congress didn't respect our religious places due to appeasement politics.

Addressing a public rally in Himachal's Una, Shah said, "Congress didn't respect our religious places due to appeasement politics. PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi and redeveloped the Kashi corridor and religious places in Ujjain, Kedarnath and Badrinath."

The Home Minister also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in another rally he addressed in Himachal's Jaswan-Pragpur and said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India emerged as a strong nation in the world, with surgical air strikes on Pakistan."

Shah further added, "PM Modi avenged Uri and Pulwama attacks and conveyed message to the world that one has to pay the price for messing with India and its borders."

Earlier in the day, addressing an election rally in Himachal's Nagrota, Kangra, Shah took on Congress' '10 guarantees' in its election manifesto for the Himachal Assembly polls, and said that guarantees of only those are believed "who have some record".

The Home Minister also slammed the previous "Sonia-Manmohan" government at the Centre and alleged that it did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore and is now giving "guarantees" to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"I was coming here, I saw a rally of one of the Congress candidates where 10 guarantees were written. Guarantees of only those people are believed who have some record. Who will believe in your guarantees? There was the Sonia-Manmohan government at the Centre, they did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore. And today they are giving guarantees to the innocent people of Himachal," he said.

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The Home Minister, differentiating the BJP from the Congress, said that "it is difficult to count corruption cases in the Congress regime, and it is difficult to find corruption in the BJP regime."

The Home Minister also lauded the developmental work done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and showed confidence in the BJP government returning to power again in the state.

"The BJP has worked for the development of Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Jairam Thakur. Congress does not have any issue here. There is only one issue there is a tradition here that Congress and BJP governments come alternatively. Congress people, look at Uttarakhand, UP, Assam and Manipur, the tradition has changed. Once the BJP comes, it comes repeatedly," he said.

"The soldiers who retired from the services and their families were demanding One Rank One Pension for 40 years. But Congress did not give them OROP. PM Modi gave respect to over 40 lakh soldiers by bringing OROP in 2015," Shah added.

Polling for the Assembly elections will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)