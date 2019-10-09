Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. File photo
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. File photo

Congress disapproves Khurshid's remarks, says people should avoid side comments

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday expressed its disapproval of remarks by senior leader Salman Khurshid that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had "walked away" after party's Lok Sabha polls defeat and said that "people should avoid making side comments" and use their energies to expose the follies of BJP-led government.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters at the party's regular media briefing that Congress was preparing with all its strength for assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.
"Let Salman Khurshid give you the answers (about his remarks). As far as the party is concerned, we are working for Haryana and Maharashtra elections, working together, working with all possible strength. People should avoid making such side comments and should actually expose this government for its follies which are aplenty," Khera said.
He was responding to a query about Khurshid's remarks.
Khera said the Congress will continue to expose failures of the BJP-led government and hoped that all party colleagues will use their energy for the purpose.
Khurshid on Wednesday said he was pained at the current situation of the party but expressed hope that it will bounce back.
The former union minister asserted that he has a deep attachment with the party and called for an analysis of why the party's footprint had shrunk.
Khurshid's comments came after a controversy over his remarks in which he termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president as "walking away" following the defeat.
Khurshid said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi remains the main leader despite his resignation from the party's top post.
"If there is a delay in it (taking steps), I said that is because our leader Rahul Gandhiji left us and that means, he was our president, we wanted and still want him to be president. Several people requested him to continue. But this was his thought that he will not be the president."
Khurshid also said if Rahul had stayed around, the party would have understood better the causes of defeat and be better prepared to fight the battles in the coming times. (ANI)

