Congress-DMK corrupt, follow politics of divide and rule: Shah

Vizhuppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Stating that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) think about the welfare of the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) saying these parties are "corrupt" and follow politics of "divide and rule".

"On one side, there's AIADMK and NDA thinking about the welfare of the poor while DMK and Congress on the other end are corrupt and follow politics of divide and rule. Sonia ji is worried about making Rahul baba PM and Stalin is concerned about making Udhayanidhi the CM," said Shah while addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Villupuram of the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Further attacking Congress and the DMK, the Home Minister said that scams to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crores took place during the regime of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"Congress was involved in a scam of Rs 12 lakh cr and DMK was in alliance with it at the time. All three -- 2G, 3G, and 4G are present in Tamil Nadu. 2G means 2 generations of Maran family, 3G means 3 generations of Karunanidhi's family and 4G means 4 generations of Gandhi family," added Shah.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)