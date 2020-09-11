Congress drops Azad, Ambika Soni as general secretaries

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): In a major organisational reshuffle, the Congress on Friday reconstituted the party's working committee and dropped senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Falerio from their posts as general secretaries.

Azad and Soni, however, continue in the reconstituted working committee.

Azad was among 23 leaders who had written a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation, a full-time president and elections to Congress Working Committee. (ANI)