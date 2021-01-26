Congress extends support to farmers protesting against agri laws

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday extended its support to the farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws.

"The farmers, labourers & workers are the true strength of the Indian republic," the party tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot also expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers.

"Changing decisions after considering public sentiment is not contempt but looks noble," tweeted Gehlot.

"Government can talk to farmers on bringing new laws after building a consensus," he added.

Protests against the Central agri laws intensified in the national capital on Tuesday as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)