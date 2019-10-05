Ashok Tanwar addressing press conference in New Delhi on Saturday
Ashok Tanwar addressing press conference in New Delhi on Saturday

Congress facing existential crisis, 'big leaders' in Haryana will face defeat: Tanwar

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who tendered his resignation from party's primary membership on Saturday, has targeted his rivals within the party saying "big leaders" will face defeat in the assembly polls and they were contributing to the dream of those who want to make India "Congress-free".
Addressing a press conference here, Tanwar said the party is facing "existential crisis" because of "internal problems and contradictions" and also alleged that leaders like him had been "politically murdered".
He said leaders whom former party chief Rahul Gandhi had groomed were being killed politically by hatching a conspiracy and took names of former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and former Jharkhand party chief Ajoy Kumar. "Who all are doing this, we all know," he said.
Tanwar said he has got offers from BJP and other parties but has decided not to join any party.
"Many forces say that the country should be made Congress-free. The country will not be 'Congress-free' because of these forces but because of some people within the Congress who want to make Bharat and Haryana free of Congress," he said.
Tanwar, who was replaced as Haryana party chief last month, said he was pained at leaving the party.
"I am leaving Congress with utmost pain. Party is in existential crisis not because of these outside forces but because of internal problems and contradictions," he said.
Without taking any names, he said the fate of "big leaders" of the party will be known in twenty days.
"Today is October 5 the counting of votes will take place on October 24. Only 20 days are left, and we will come to know how big these leaders are no matter if they have lakhs and crores of rupees with them and have grand empires and big forces," said Tanwar.
Factionalism in Haryana Congress appears to have grown in the past five years when the party was out of power.
Tanwar said he and several leaders like him had been politically murdered within the Congress.
"I have given 26 years to the party. Some have been politically murdered including me while the others are on verge of dying. I have been politically murdered and the likes of Sanjay Nirupam, Ajoy Kumar have faced a similar fate. All those leaders whom the Rahul Gandhi has groomed are being killed by hatching a conspiracy," he said.
Tanwar said that people who were "well established in the system" exploit people to achieve their political objectives.
"They sit in AC rooms, go for foreign trips and remain aloof for 5 years. They return right before the polls and behave as if they are Gods and Goddesses but their deeds are demonic" he said.
Tanwar announced his resignation earlier in the day saying the party has drifted away from its basic principle and ideology. Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:09 IST

PM Modi lauds Shiekh Hasina for 'zero tolerance' on terrorism,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed to India that Bangladesh's fight against terrorism and extremism will continue and said its soil will not find space for any anti-India activity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Case against eminent personalities over letter to PM, not on...

Luckow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday clarified that the central government has not registered any case against the eminent personalities who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incidents of mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:55 IST

'An ongoing process', says India after Bangladesh raises NRC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Narada sting case: CBI summons whistleblower Mathew Samuel

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Whistleblower in the Narada sting case, Mathew Samuel, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:47 IST

Aarey Row: Sanjay Nirupam requests govt. to stop cutting trees,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday urged the government to immediately stop cutting trees in the Aarey colony outlining that it will destroy future generations of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:44 IST

Drop sedition case against 49 intellectuals who wrote to PM : MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that the case against 49 known personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be dropped.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:41 IST

Aarey Colony row: Bombay HC refuses to hear urgently plea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony area of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:40 IST

K'taka: Tiger and Lion Safari authorities extend visiting hours...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): One of the most visited destinations in Shivamogga, the popular Tiger and Lion Safari situated on the busy Bengaluru-Honnavara highway, is losing visitors due to the recent floods and prevailing monkey fever. The safari authorities have therefore extended t

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:33 IST

Delhi: Post-nuptials woman discovers husband unemployed, already...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was duped by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and got married to her while hiding his already married status and making fake claims of employability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:26 IST

Gujarat: Senior Cong leader Badruddin Shaikh resigns from all party posts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh on Saturday resigned from all party posts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:23 IST

Unnao rape survivor's mother cross-examined by court over...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A local court in Delhi on Saturday cross-examined the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in connection with the custodial death of her father.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:13 IST

Talking for many years to make policing people's friendly but...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed his concern over the anti-people approach of the policemen in the country and said unless there is a change in this attitude, things might not improve.

Read More
iocl