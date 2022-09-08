"Congress fired missiles at me, I only retaliated with 303 rifle", says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress said he only retaliated with a 303 rifle when leaders from his former party fired missiles at him.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Thursday, Azad said, "They (Congress) fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile? they must disappear."

Meanwhile, he avoided commenting on the late Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi.

"Since I have been a member of the party for 52 years and consider Rajeev Gandhi to be my brother and Indira Gandhi to be my mother, I have no desire to even use words against them."

Earlier in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, Azad announced to launch of his own political outfit that would focus on the restoration of full statehood.



"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said.

Azad has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

On August 26, Azad in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Azad had said he was submitting his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart" and severing his 50-year association with the Congress. He was earlier Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

