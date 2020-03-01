Congress forms Sadbhawna committees to send relief materials to Delhi violence victims

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Congress renamed its district and block committees into Sadbhawna committees on Sunday to send relief materials to Delhi violence victims and to bridge the gap between communities so that such incidents never happens in future.

The grand old party will provide relief materials for the Delhi riots victims.

The task of the the sadbhawana committees is to bridge the gap between communities so that such violent incidents never happens in future.

Earlier, a five-member Congress delegation was formed to visit the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation.

The committee includes members like Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Shelja.

The committee members will prepare a report on the present situation in these affected areas. The report will be submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The committee visited districts like Chand Bagh, Ghonda, Babarpur and other violence-affected areas in North-East.(ANI)