Congress G-23 leaders meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Congress G-23 leaders, who had earlier called for sweeping reforms in the party, held a meeting here on Wednesday at the residence of former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in the wake of the party's debacle in the assembly polls to five states.

This is the second meeting of G-23 leaders in a week.

Party leaders Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Preneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar were among those present.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal. Members of G-23, who are part of the Congress Working Committee, had taken part in its meeting held on Sunday to take stock of election results.

In a statement released after the meeting, the CWC had unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and requested her "to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges".



Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

The party is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organisational elections. (ANI)





