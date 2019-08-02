K Suresh (file pic)
K Suresh (file pic)

Congress gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Unnao rape case

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:45 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh gave an adjournment motion notice on Unnao rape case on Friday.
On July 30, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the attack on Unnao rape victim. On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor met with an accident when she was en route to Raebareilly from Unnao. Her car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two of her aunts while she and her lawyer got seriously injured.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The Apex Court also set a 45-day deadline to complete the trial.
The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI) on Tuesday.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in Unnao rape case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:04 IST

