Congress general secretaries, PCC chiefs to review progress in membership drive on Jan 8

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress will hold a meeting of its general secretaries, state in-charges and state party chiefs to review the progress of its membership drive across the country.

According to sources, the meeting will start in a virtual format on January 8 and will be held for another day which could be January 9 or 10.

Earlier it was to be a physical meeting but in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the party decided to hold it virtually. The meeting will begin at 4 pm on January 8.



Sources said its agitation programme 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and training camps will also be discussed in this meeting.

Congress had launched the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in November to highlight "the mismanagement of the economy" by the Narendra Modi led government and "Centre's insensitivity in addressing back-breaking inflation".

Congress leaders said that the membership drive "is in full swing" and the process will be completed by March 31. Congress is also conducting a digital membership drive. (ANI)

