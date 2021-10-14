Congress gives 71 litre of fuel in Kochi as a mark of protest against rising petrol, diesel prices

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): As a mark of protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices, the Congress party in Kochi distributed 71 litres of fuel to two-wheelers and three-wheelers on Wednesday.



Speaking to ANI, Hibi Eden, Congress MP, said, "Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71. The Indian National Congress is protesting against the rise in petrol and diesel prices across the country. As a part of the protest, we have distributed fuel to 71 people for free."

"The Central and State governments are getting petrol and diesel at Rs 60/litre. But the petrol price is touching Rs 100/litre, the Pinarayi government is not ready to reduce tax by a rupee. As PM Narendra Modi became 71 last month, we have decided to distribute free petrol and diesel to 71 people in the city."

A commuter said that the government should reduce the price of fuel price. (ANI)

