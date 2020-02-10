Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over SC's reservation ruling

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Congress on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling regarding reservation in job promotions, saying "SCs and STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country".

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Supreme Court ruling.



Questioning the Supreme Court judgement, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said at a press conference on Sunday: "Uttarakhand government has taken a stand that State governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions. The Centre earlier went to the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's judgement which said that reservations should not apply on promotions. The Centre is still pursuing that case in the Supreme Court."

"The views of the Centre and the State government are, therefore, contradictory on this. The BJP should, therefore, clarify its stand on reservations to ST/SCs in jobs and promotions," he had said. (ANI)

