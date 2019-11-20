Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in central pool

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lower House over "purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in the central pool".

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over keeping the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy procurement at Rs 2,500 and increase in state's quota in the central pool.



According to the letter, Baghel met the Union Agriculture Minister in New Delhi on November 14 but could not meet Prime Minister Modi.

The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh is offering Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy to farmers, which is higher than that set by the central government.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Chowdhury, while speaking to ANI today, slammed the BJP over the passing of the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.

"Jallianwalla Bagh tragedy is a matter concerning the whole country. We can show how people were murdered during the British rule. But the BJP does politicisation of every issue and that is why they have removed Congress party as a permanent member in the trust," Chowdhury said.

The Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.



Lok Sabha had passed the bill in the last session.



The bill seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to make the body "apolitical".



In the existing Act, there is a provision for the representation of a single national political party. Deletion of the party-specific member from the Trust will make it apolitical.



The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition Party in the Trust and will empower the government to terminate and replace a Trustee to participate in the functioning of the Trust or for any other reason. (ANI)

