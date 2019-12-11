Congress gives adjournment motion notice on 'unrest in country over CAB'

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice on 'unrest and strife in the country over Citizenship Amendment Bill'.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

It was passed in Lok Sabha by a majority of 311 votes against 80 after a heated debate on Monday.

It has led to widespread protests across the country, especially in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and the national capital.

The Bill is scheduled to be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today. (ANI)

