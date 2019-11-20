Congress gives suspension of business notice in RS over withdrawal of SPG security to Gandhi family

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to certain persons".

The SPG security cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the House on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family.

Chowdhury and DMK leader TR Baalu later sought to raise the issue during zero-Hour but Speaker Om Birla did not let them speak on the issue saying the issue was already raised by them.

Yesterday, Congress members protested in Lok Sabha and came near the Speaker's podium during question hour. (ANI)

