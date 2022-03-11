Congress going to get full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party is going to get a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

"Apart from Congress, we will take the cooperation of those parties and those individuals not only to win or lose but to make Uttarakhand," Rawat told ANI.

"We are sure that we are going to get a full majority. We do not have any C-plan, yes, but there are many senior leaders who have not been able to get tickets, we will take their cooperation to increase the Uttarakhand government and also for the politics of Uttarakhand," he added.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)