Congress' hands in future will have no fingers left, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia after Puducherry developments

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked Narayanaswamy over his allegations that the BJP government at the Centre, NR Congress and AIADMK had succeeded in dislodging his government by using the voting power of the three nominated members.

"This is a murder of democracy. The people of Puducherry and this country will teach them a lesson," Narayanswamy had said.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "It doesn't matter who Narayanaswamy is blaming. People of Puducherry and of our country have rejected them. People of the country are blaming Congress for depriving the country of active and strong leadership."

"The ideology of the Congress is shrinking. It believes in appeasement politics, communal politics, only thinks about its own benefit, indulges in corruption and feels that dynasty should prevail over merit. It has been rejected by the people of Puducherry and the country. I must say shrinking Congress is like a hand of three fingers now. One has been removed and in future because of lack of leadership, it will have no fingers left."

"But at the same time, BJP's strong leadership promotes welfare of the country under Narendra Modi ji and that is why the foothold of Bharatiya Janata party is increasing every day due to his committed and dedicated leadership," he said.

On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy submitted his resignation to newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing majority in the Assembly.

Shortly before the result of the floor test, Narayanasamy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forcibly trying to implement Hindi in the UT, which follows the two-language system.

He also said that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the opposition in a bid to topple his government in the Union territory. (ANI)