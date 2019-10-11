Congress leaders releasing party manifesto for Haryana assembly elections in Chandigarh on Friday.
Congress leaders releasing party manifesto for Haryana assembly elections in Chandigarh on Friday.

Congress Haryana manifesto promises farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:23 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections making several ambitious promises including a farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance for graduates and post-graduates, one job in every family based on qualifications and 33 per cent reservation in government jobs to women.
The manifesto, released by Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, state Congress chief Kumari Selja and former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several other leaders at a press conference here, has sops to woo various sections including the farmers, women, Dalits and youth.
In a big promise, the party said its government will pay an allowance of Rs 7,000 per month for graduates and Rs 10,000 per month for post-graduates till they get employment.
"Every family will get one job according to qualifications," it said.
The manifesto said that loan waiver will be implemented within days if the party comes to power. "If crop of a farmer gets destroyed by a natural calamity, he would be paid a compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre," it says.
Apart from 33 per cent reservation in Haryana government jobs, they have been promised free rides in Haryana Roadways buses. The manifesto says that pregnant women will get Rs 3,500 per month till the birth of the child and Rs 5,000 per month until the child reaches the age of five.
Referring to Dalit and backaward sections, the manifesto promises a scholarship of Rs 12,000 annually for Dalit students from classes 1 to 10th and Rs 15,000 annually for students of classes 11 and 12. It promises the reconstitution of Scheduled Castes Commission.
The party has promised to increase creamy layer limit for backward classes from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.
Congress is seeking to oust the BJP government in the state. Polling in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:49 IST

INX media money laundering: ED likely to arrest P Chidambaram on Monday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram on October 14 as a special court in Delhi on Friday ordered for his production before it in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:41 IST

Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A local court here on Friday accepted the bail request of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'murder accused'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:58 IST

It's our right to protest against China's Tibetan policy, says...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): It is our right to protest against China's Tibet policy to help resolve the Tibetan issue, said Acharaya Yeshi Phungstok, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE).

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:35 IST

Delhi: HC seeks govt response on Pak national's plea seeking his...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the AAP-led Delhi government on a petition filed by a Pakistani national seeking admission of three of his siblings in a school in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

India rolls out red carpet to welcome Xi in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A red carpet was rolled out on Friday to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in the city with a grand cultural performance at the airport and school students waving flags of India and China in full display. Children in a large number were also seen holding

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

Sandeep Dikshit writes 'personal letter' to PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has written a "personal letter" to party leader PC Chacko.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

Facing acute shortage of arms, terrorists are attempting to...

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Northern Army commander Lt General Ranbir Singh said that terrorists are facing acute shortage of arms and hence are attempting to snatch the weapons from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers (SPOs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:08 IST

Uzbek woman living in Mumbai alleges raped by police officer

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a police officer after a woman from Uzbekistan alleged that she was raped by him for years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple climbs water tank demanding land money

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): An elderly couple climbed atop a water tank in Harishchandrapuram village earlier on Friday alleging that they have been duped of their hard-earned money on the pretext of a land deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Shastri Park area

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A chemical warehouse in Delhi's Shashtri Park area was engulfed in fire on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Mahabalipuram: Modi, Xi to have total engagement of 6 hours...

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will engage for a total period of six hours during the Second Informal Summit in Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12, as per sources.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:50 IST

Several vehicles stranded at Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslide

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles were stranded at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) for the past 19 hours owing to a massive landslide which took place in Mehad area.

Read More
iocl