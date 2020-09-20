Congress has a habit of playing politics over every issue: MP Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said Congress leaders have a habit of playing politics over every issue and they do not even try to wipe the tears of farmers.

"Congress has become habitual of doing politics over every issue. They didn't even try to wipe tears of the farmers for 15 months. At the time of Congress regime, the amount of farmers' insurance was to be deposited in the accounts of Annadattas. The money that was to be spent in the interest of farmers was being spent by the minister in building their bungalow," said Sarang.

"If we have put the amount in the account of the farmer, then the Congress leaders are having a stomach ache," he added.



Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in the State, Sarang said the government is appealing to the people that caution is necessary until the vaccine arrives.

"The treatment of COVID-19 is only restraint and discipline. Arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no deficiency in treatment. The government is reviewing the district-wise situation," he added.

Sarang further spoke on the matter of conducting two-day Assembly session amid the COVID-19 crisis and political rallies.

"Assembly session is conducted in a closed room. According to the WHO's guidelines. if more people gather in a closed room, there is a risk of infection. It is important to maintain social distancing in political rallies," said Sarang. (ANI)

