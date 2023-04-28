Congress has always lowered dignity of democracy, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's snake remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the grand old party has always lowered the dignity of democracy, on Friday.

While speaking to the mediapersons, Yadav said, "Regarding this unfortunate incident, we've met Election Commission. Congress has always lowered the dignity of democracy, they have played negative politics always. Remarks made on PM Modi are part of that politics of hatred...."

On Thursday, Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "poisonous snake", drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP, which slammed the "slanderous" statement saying it reflected the "mentality" of the principal Opposition party in the state.



Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal attacked Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' remark on PM Modi and called UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had highlighted Kharge's clarification on his statement of calling the PM a 'poisonous snake' saying that it wasn't meant for PM Modi but directed at BJP's "ideology", and said that it was his "greatness" that he clarified his statement.

While BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed Kharge and said, "Kharge reflects the vile politics of the Congress particularly of the Gandhi family".

"Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about PM...He gave clarification that he was attacking BJP's ideology. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India," she had added. (ANI)

