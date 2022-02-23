Congress has failed as an opposition party: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru [Karnataka], February 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Congress party has failed as an Opposition party.

"In 2018, people delivered a verdict that you are unfit to function as the ruling party. The Congress party should have at least worked as an opposition party. But Congress has failed even as an opposition party, said Karnataka CM.

Speaking to media persons in Vidhana Soudha, he said, "A shroud of politics has fallen on the party and its leaders. Looking at everything through the veil of politics and hatred would not bring any political gains for the party and its leaders in future. The legislature session was scheduled to be held till Friday. But they compelled it to be cut short abruptly today itself. It is really sad."

"The opposition leaders frequently demand a legislative session to discuss issues of public importance. But when the house is convened they are not ready to participate. They could have highlighted any failures of the government during the debate on the Governor's address to the joint session. But that did not happen."

"The opposition could have raised the issue of Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa's statement and discussed it. The government was ready to reply. But they did not do it as they knew that there was nothing wrong with Eshwarappa's statement", Bommai said.

Stating that the Opposition is misleading the people, Bommai said, "The opposition is trying to mislead the House and the people by staging a dharna. The High Court is hearing intense arguments on the dress code issue. An interim order has already been passed. It is being implemented. Some people are trying to create confusion at this stage. They could have maintained calm and sent a united message of peace as education of our children is most important."



"For them, politics has become more important. The leader of the opposition and the president of the Congress party are seniors. They are in politics for a long time now. People would have appreciated them, had they worked as a matured opposition party," Bommai said.

Speaking on the anti-Conversion Bill, the Karnataka CM said, "The Anti-Conversion Bill was not tabled in the Legislative Council at the Belagavi session." Replying to a question as to why it was not presented now, Bommai said, "The house was not in order. It would be passed after debate."

Replying to a question about effecting a pay hike for ministers and legislators when the state is facing financial distress, the Chief Minister said that the salary and allowances have been raised after considering the opinion of the legislators, inflation and their travel needs.

Reacting to BJP National President JP Nadda's statement on KS Eshwarappa's statement, Bommai said, "I have no information about it. I will first get official information about it."

"Eshwarappa's statement has been wrongly interpreted. If his full statement is examined, there is nothing against the law in it. There is no aspect that could be considered as an insult to the national flag. It is very clear. Congress is trying to exploit it politically by tweaking the statement", Bommai said.

Reacting to Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to the Governor over the issue, "let them do it at least," he quipped.

Bommai said that the State Budget will be presented on March 4. (ANI)

