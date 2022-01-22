Congress high command to decide CM face for Punjab assembly polls: Sidhu

Chandigarh [India], January 22 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

"Congress takes decisions after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision," Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The Senior Congress leader slammed AAP-projected chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann in the ensuing Punjab Assembly elections who he said neither can hold a press conference nor give any statement without consulting party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi's office and is his close aide, conducted a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be the party's face for Punjab CM?



There are four options: Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the fourth option is that there is no need for a CM face.

Taking to Twitter, Alva said, "Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and No need for a CM face!"

Earlier, a video of actor Sonu Sood whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from Moga Assembly in Punjab polls hinted about Channi as the man.

Now, Nikhil Alva's Twitter poll has sparked discussions about whether the top leadership is giving a second thought to the issue.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

