Congress high command's decision to appoint Navjot Sidhu as Punjab unit chief should be gracefully accepted, Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The decision of the Congress High Command to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new party chief in Punjab should be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of party's unity, said former Law Minister Dr Ashwani Kumar on Sunday.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the appointment of Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said that reconciliation is the only forward from the Punjab Congress' ongoing crisis and a person is as important as the purpose they serve.

"The decision of the #Congress High Command to appoint @sherryontopp (Navjot Singh Sidhu) as the new Party chief in #Punjab should now be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of Party unity. This is a time to be united. There are no victors or losers. Reconciliation is the way forward," he tweeted.

He added, "All congresspersons will, hopefully, have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle. The CM (@capt_amarinder) and the incoming PPCC chief will need to pull together and for this purpose, magnanimity is expected on both sides."

Kumar further said that the voice of the silent majority that defines the conscience of the Party should be heeded.

"It is necessary to ensure that no one feels diminished. Sometimes, and in a complex #political situation, perfect solutions are impossible. We know that in politics a person is as important as the purpose one serves," he said.

He added, "The voice of the silent majority that defines the conscience of the Party is in favour of unity and should be heeded."

This comes amid the month-long power tussle in the state Congress unit. Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to take over as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Sidhu had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. (ANI)