Congress hits out at govt over fuel price hike

New Delhi [India], March 22(ANI): Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that the government is "making a gain worth Rs 10,000 crores by plundering the poor".

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that while it's said that crude prices are rising due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Petroleum Minister has stated that India doesn't buy even one per cent of crude oil from Russia.

"By increasing fuel prices the Narendra Modi government is making money worth Rs 10,000 crores by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis. But as per Petroleum Minister, we don't even buy one per cent of crude oil from Russia," he said.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there will be an exorbitant rise in fuel prices post the Assembly elections. We have been proven right, he said, adding that Congress will stand with common people both outside and inside the Lok sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also came down heavily on the Centre over the rise in petrol, and diesel prices.

"The lockdown imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. If the Prime Minister is questioned about the pandemic of inflation in the country, he will ask everyone to bang utensils," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also attacked the Centre over the hike in fuel prices and said that Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly said in his campaign that the price is going to increase after the elections.



"This is how the government does... Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections. Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power," said Jaya Bachchan told ANI.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday morning, after a pause of over four months.

Petrol price in Delhi has gone up from Rs 95.41 to Rs 96.21 per litre while diesel in the national capital will now cost Rs 87.47 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Mumbai will cost Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62 per litre respectively while the prices in Chennai will be Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19 respectively. (ANI)