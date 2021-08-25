Congress holds demonstration in MP's Indore, submits memorandum seeking permission to hold Ganeshotsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday held a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and submitted a memorandum to district administration demanding permission to hold religious processions in the upcoming Ganeshotsav and some other festivals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party had named it as a 'silent' demonstration, however, the situation on the ground was different.

Hundreds of Congress workers arrived at the collector's office earlier today, and agitated. The city police used water cannons to stop the protestors and also resorted to lathi charge.



There was a huge scuffle between the police and Congress workers.



Today's demonstration of Congressmen wearing black clothes was led by Vijayalakshmi Sadho, who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government in the state when it was headed by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with Jitu Patwari, who was also a Cabinet minister.

Speaking to ANI, Sadho said, "All the festivals of all religions are going on. The administration is adopting a dual mindset. We had to come here to raise our voice against it. We came in silence but the government is nervous and so their representatives used water cannon and lathi charged on us."



Some Congress workers joined the demonstration by carrying saffron flags and some dressed like Swami Vivekananda.



"Some were also carrying Ganesh idols to hand it over to the district administration along with the memorandum, however, they only took the memorandum," said the Congress MLA. (ANI)

