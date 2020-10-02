Congress holds protests seeking justice for Hathras victim

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress workers held protests in different parts of the country demanding justice for the victim of assault and alleged gangrape in Hathras who died in a Delhi hospital on September 29.

Congress workers took out a candlelight march near India Gate. Youth Congress workers also held a protest near Shastri Bhawan. They were also detained by police.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala along with Congress workers held a demonstration against the incident.

Congress workers held torch rally in Pune. Protesters were seen in large numbers holding torches and raising slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Congress workers also staged protests in Chennai and Kolkata.



Workers of SC wing of Tamil Nadu Congress protested in Chennai against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and demanded justice for Hathras rape victim.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested earlier in the day by UP Police at Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar when they going to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim.

Several party leaders and leaders condemned the arrest and held a protest against the UP police.

Goa unit of Congress said that party will hold a sit-in protest on Friday at Lohia Maidan condemning the "high handedness" of Uttar Pradesh Government.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The UP government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. All four accused in the case have been arrested.

Several Samajwadi Party workers were also detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after they staged a protest in Hathras demanding justice for the 19-year victim. (ANI)

