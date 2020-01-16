Congress instructs state units to hold Constitution's Preamble reading programme on Jan 26

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday instructed its state units across the country to hold programmes related to Azad Hind Fauj on Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23, Constitution's Preamble reading programme on January 26 while the unity convention on Mahatama Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30.

Seeking to sustain their campaign against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the process of National Population Register (NPR) initiated by it, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties had on Monday urged the people to hold readings of the Preamble of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

They had also said that "a spirit of resistance" has arisen in the country and called upon the people to observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi later this month through campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony.

In a resolution adopted by the opposition parties, they had said that "CAA, NPR, and NRC are a package that is unconstitutional" and alleged that "NPR is the basis for the NRC."

They had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed without any meaningful deliberations in the Parliament by the BJP exercising its electoral majority in a tyrannical fashion. (ANI)