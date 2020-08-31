Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi extends Onam greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Onam saying that let the message "spirit of inclusiveness and sharing" transcend all barriers and "add colours of health".

"May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19," the Congress tweeted a message on behalf of the interim chief.

The message further read, "Let the spirit of inclusiveness and sharing transcend all barriers and add colours of health, happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Onam!"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony".

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings on the occasion of Onam calling it a "symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop".

"Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19," the President tweeted.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

