Congress is a sinking boat and I don't even think about joining it again: BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Amid speculation of resentment among BJP legislators in Karnataka, BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday said the Congress party is a sinking boat and he is not likely to join it in the near future.

While speaking to the reporters on Friday, Jarkiholi said, "I am not interested in becoming a minister again. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is my godfather and that's why I met him. RSS and BJP gave me respect which I didn't get in Congress for over 20 years. Congress is a sinking boat. I don't even think about joining it again."

"I had decided to resign from my MLA post. But after suggestions by seniors and well-wishers, I stopped for some time. I can't speak openly now. I was not happy that's why I decided (to resign), I'll resign from politics but not soon," said the BJP MLA.

Upon being questioned about his meeting with Suttur seer Deshikendra Swamiji, he said, "I had come here to offer my condolences to Suttur seer whose mother passed away. We had food and did not discuss politics."

"I decided to resign from my MLA post, after suggestions by seniors, well-wishers. Also, even if Congress offers me Chief Ministership, I'm not happy with some developments of the Congress party. I have expressed my opinions to the person who needed to be told. I can't speak about it to the media," said the former Karnataka Minister of Water Resources Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi said that BJP and RSS have given me much respect and he doesn't need to go to the Congress party at any cost. "Even if I resign, I'll promote BJP," he said.

On June 18, amid speculation of resentment among BJP MLAs in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any political rebellion and said that all issues will be discussed to clear the confusion amongst members.

While addressing media personnel, Yediyurappa had said, "There is no confusion. Only one or two people spoke something to the media and that is being highlighted. They are doing it from the beginning. Incharge Arun Singh has not even met them. There is no confusion. No Cabinet member is worried." (ANI)