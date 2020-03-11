Congress is not what it used to be: Scindia after joining BJP

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president JP Nadda, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the present condition of the congress indicates that it is not what it used to be.

"I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," said Scindia while addressing the media.

"Congress was not following the path of truth and consistently failing in public service, then I decided to resign from the party. The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. There are three reasons to it, first - rejecting the realities, second - living in their own false created realities and third - not giving proper leadership to party workers on the basis of abilities. This is the condition of the party at the national level," he added.

Attacking the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said: "I came into politics to serve my people and for the betterment of my state and country. In congress, I was unable to fulfill the aspirations of my people. In MP, we have dreamt of taking the state to new heights of development after forming government in 2018. But we failed. Kamal Nath's government failed to waiver the loans of farmers even after 18 months. They have not provided any compensation for crop failures. There is no employment generation in the state and there is growing corruption."

Thanking party president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said: "There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life. I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in the party where I can contribute for the betterment of my state and country."

"To take the country to a new height, people have given the mandate to PM Modi to lead the country for two consecutive terms. Nobody has leadership qualities like him. The way he ensures the implementation of schemes in the country, we can say that the future of the country is in safe hands," he added.

The disgruntled four-time Congress MP reached the BJP headquarter at around 2.30 pm. Scindia's resignation from the party, that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

