Congress is only fighting against Centre, not against COVID-19: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday criticised the Congress party for not supporting the government when the whole country stands together against COVID-19.

"When the whole country is fighting a war against COVID-19, Congress is only fighting against the Central government. Nobody else, but Rahul Gandhi and his gang are opposing the government. They are battling against the Centre, not COVID-19," Javadekar told ANI.

He alleged that Gandhi never comes up with a 'constructive suggestion' rather he advises others to oppose the government.

Referring to Rahul's latest tweet on the Centre's decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to all government employees and pensioners in view of the country's financial situation, Javadekar said: "The people of India will not tolerate this type of behaviour."

"Today's tweet of Rahul Gandhi falls in the same category of opposing the government. This behaviour of Congress at this time will be questioned someday and they will have to explain it then," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul criticised the Centre for its "inhuman and insensitive decision" on DA and DR and reminded the government that crores of rupees could be recouped by suspending the ambitious bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification scheme. (ANI)

