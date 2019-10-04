Congress MLA Aditi Singh (File Photo)
Congress MLA Aditi Singh (File Photo)

Congress issues show-cause notice to Aditi Singh for attending special assembly session

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:21 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the party MLA Aditi Singh for attending the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on October 2, which was boycotted by the party.
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu issued the notice to Singh and has asked her to reply within two days.
"This is extreme indiscipline and anti-party act. Singh should give a reply with two days and if she fails to reply, action will be taken against her," said Lallu.
Even as the Congress boycotted the special session of UP Assembly on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, party MLA Aditi Singh attended it, saying that she wanted to talk about development.
"I took the decision to go to the assembly session because Uttar Pradesh qualifies for 16 of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. I wanted to talk about it. I wanted to talk about development," Singh told ANI.
The Congress leader said that she only talked about development in her assembly address as well.
"In my speech, I also said that if we want to pay a tribute to the Father of the Nation, we need to walk on his path. That is possible only when we become a developed nation," she said.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress party for boycotting the special session.
Addressing the 36-hour long special session of the state assembly on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Adityanath said that Congress, SP, and BSP played divisive politics to stay in power.
The special session, in which a 36-hour marathon discussion on development goals for the state are being discussed, began on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:57 IST

PM announces ex-gratia to families of deceased in Jind, Jodhpur...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 to the families of the injured in separate accidents in Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Ajmer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:55 IST

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant stops convoy, offers lift to accident victim

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday came to the rescue of a woman tourist who was injured after meeting with an accident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:53 IST

Fadnavis, Hooda, Yogeshwar Dutt file nominations on last day

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt were among prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Fri

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:53 IST

Karnataka: Deputy CM Savadi draws flak for comments on farmers' demands

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday invited criticism over his comments here on demands of compensation by farmers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:44 IST

Police arrest accused in murder of a scientist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Police have arrested the accused involved in the murder of a scientist at the National Remote Sensing Agency, in the SR Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:44 IST

Congress, JDS making false allegations against Yediyurappa:...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday slammed the opposition for their allegations that the Centre did not release funds for flood relief in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:38 IST

Video of CM Yediyurappa's son-in-law's scuffle with police goes viral

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A video of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's eldest son-in-law, Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi's scuffle with local police in Belagavi has gone viral. The incident occurred outside the circuit house.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:37 IST

Don't float unnecessary conspiracy theories: Congress to Nirupam

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday advised party leader Sanjay Nirupam not to float unnecessary "conspiracy theories" and restrain himself even if he was a little annoyed with the ticket distribution in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:37 IST

Bengaluru: Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford assumes charge as British...

Bengaluru (Karnatak) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford has taken charge in Bengaluru as the UK's new Deputy High Commissioner in Karnataka and Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Delhi: Police arrest two women in anti-snatching drive

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Police have arrested two women who were using snatched mobile phones after a drive was launched by the anti-snatching cell.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Chennai Airport: Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 30 lakhs,...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 307 grams of gold worth Rs 12.2 Lakhs and 6,400 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 64,000 from a person on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:21 IST

Sikkim CM contributes Rs 25 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has contributed Rs 25 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Read More
iocl