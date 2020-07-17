Congress issues show-cause notice to Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Vishvendra Singh over Rajasthan political crisis

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party, a statement by the party said here on Friday.

Show cause notices have been issued to them to "explain their conduct in the conspiracy to topple Congress government in Rajasthan."

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a press release stating, "In view of the tapes released in a section of media, Bhanwar Lal Sharma (MLA, Sardarshahar) and Vishvendra Singh (MLA, Deeg Kumher) have been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.

"A show-cause notice has been issued to them to explain their conduct in the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan," the order further read.

In a fresh twist to the political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists have alleged that Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Sharma was making his fifth attempt to topple the state government along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

However, MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma has refuted the allegations.

Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma in a statement on Thursday said that Pilot and Bhanwar Lal Sharma were conspiring to topple the Gehlot-government in the state.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. On July 14 Pilot was also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

