Congress issues whip asking its Lok Sabha MPs to meet every working day in Parliament

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Congress party issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha members directing them to meet every Tuesday at 10.15 am in Room No.25 in the Parliament House during Parliament Session.

In another whip, it has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to meet every working day at 10.30 am at the same place.

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. (ANI)

