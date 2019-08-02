Congress' J-K policy planning group urges Centre not to take any precipitous step

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of the Congress party on Friday expressed concern over "reports" emerging from Union Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which was creating an atmosphere of "panic and apprehension" and asked the Centre not to take any decision that would precipitate a deep crisis in the state.

"There was a deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government of India.

"The Kashmir group urged the government of India not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also a former chief minister of the state, said briefing the media after the meeting of the group here.

"The massive build-up of security forces, the curtailment of Shri Amarnath Yatra and also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourist, yatris and other civilians are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.

"The group also discussed the widespread fear of apprehension in the minds of people across the state of Jammu and Kashmir about Government of India's intentions of abolishing Article 35A and Article 370," he added.

Azad said that the group asked the government to "maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the state of Jammu Kashmir."

On the advisory to tourists and Amarnath yatris to curtail their visit, he said the situation was largely peaceful and the Amarnath yatra was proceeding smoothly and wondered why such a step was being taken.

"In the last 30 years, even when the situation was at its worst, such an advisory was nevery issued," Azad contended.

Earlier, the Jammu Kashmir Policy Planning Group of the Congress party met today for about two hours under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The meeting was attended by several leaders including -- Karan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The meeting of the group comes in the wake of Union Home Ministry's order of deploying 100 companies of CAPF in the Valley. (ANI)

