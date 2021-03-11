Congress launches 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' yatra in Assam ahead of assembly polls

Morigaon (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday launched its 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' yatra ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The Party affirmed, that just like the grassroots engagement during the 'Axom Basaon Ahok' (Come Let's Save Assam) bus-yatra, the party will make sure that, its five guarantees reach every corner of the state.

Through the yatra, the senior leaders of the Congress are taking the '5 Guarantee' implementation, to every household of Assam. This was also strongly asserted by the AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, at today's Yatra flag-off.



Jitendra Singh alongside Lok Sabha member and Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, Pradyut Bordoloi, and MP and Manifesto Committee Chairman Gaurav Gogoi, flagged-off the yatra from Paschim Nagaon, holding a bike rally from Jagiroad to Morigaon.

Bordoloi while addressing the people's queries, spoke about the assurance of job guarantees in the state. He iterated that, the worst fate which can be borne by the people of any community is when their dreams do not manifest into reality, due to consistent dishonesty by the ruling government.

The Congress Campaign Committee Chairman also stated that the party is not here to sound promises to the people but to make assured guarantees.

"After carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam, the Congress Party has come to the conclusion, that they can generate 5 Lakh government jobs and 25 Lakh jobs in the private sector", said Bordoloi.

He further iterated the importance of housewives considering them to be the backbone of every family. Bordoloi said that housewives need to be given the due respect and financial autonomy they deserve, for which, Congress through its five guarantees will be providing Rs 2000 to every housewife in the state.



The Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh along with Congress MP and Manifesto Committee Chairman Gaurav Gogoi, after offering prayers at the Haleswar Temple in Tezpur, flagged- off the Yatra for the second route of the day.

They later visited Noorbari tea estate, where Singh shed light on the plight of the tea-workers of Assam, and said that after the Mahajot Government comes to power, the daily wages of tea workers will be increased to Rs 365 within 30 days.

Gogoi addressed the issue of rising inflation and affirmed that Congress will guarantee 200 units of free electricity per month, to every household in the state. Which means an approximate saving of Rs 1400 per month.

While speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gogoi stated that the tyrannical law of the BJP government will be done away with, in Assam.

He further said, "The Congress Government, in the first session of the Vidhan Sabha, once it comes to power, will pass a law that will not allow the execution of the draconian duo of CAA-NRC."



According to the Congress, the party aims to take 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' Yatra to every single home, in all constituencies of Assam.

"The people's expectations, attached with the Congress Party, will be distinctly taken into account, through the amplification of the Message: 'Congressor ai 5 Guarantee: Kio aru Kenekoi, Ahok Kotha Patu' (Congress is Coming With 5 Guarantee: Why and how? Let's talk), through which the people will be made aware, of the benefits which they shall receive, after Congress is voted to office in Assam", said a party leader who participated in the yatra.

Polling to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)