Congress leader alleges lack of transparency in Telangana regarding COVID-19 situation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that there is a lack of transparency by Telangana government with regard to releasing the COVID-19 bulletin.

"We have been saying from the beginning that there is lack of transparency. The bulletins that are been put by the Telangana Government do not follow any standard proforma and the information is put out very selectively. Nowhere in the country and world have there this kind of lack of transparency," the Congress leader told ANI.

"I do not know who the state government is trying to fool. The data that is available is not complete for any meaningful decisions to be taken," he added.

Reddy said that he was "happy" that the High Court is "taking an interest in making things right".

He said they have been repeatedly writing to the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary on several issues.

Reddy said number of beds available shown in media bulletins is in hundreds and thousands but when the patients go to hospitals, "they are made to run from pillar to post".

"For a common man to get into the government coronavirus Hospital, the patients have to get recommendations. I do not know how long this will continue."

He alleged that the state government is trying to hide information about the total number of vacant positions, posts of doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff in different hospitals.

"The High Court must seek information about the total number of vacant positions, posts of doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff in different hospitals. There were requisitions from different hospitals -- I know Gandhi Hospital and that has not been done," Reddy said.

He said the state government should put out information about the number of doctors who are working.

"I am not blaming anyone but they are overwhelmed and it is the job of this government is to ensure there is a plan B," he said. (ANI)

