Congress leader Ashwani Kumar condoles demise of 'troubleshooter' Ahmed Patel

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress veteran and former Member of Parliament Ashwani Kumar expressed his condolences on the demise of party leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

"I am extremely saddened by the passing away of Ahmed Patel, a friend and colleague of many years. An indispensable troubleshooter for the Congress party, he was a friend to many across the political spectrum and invested heavily in personal relationships," Ashwani Kumar said in a video message.

"He will be missed by all. May the Lord rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to Faisal and the family," Kumar added.

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes also expressed his condolences on the demise of his closest friend today.



"Devastated by the sad news of the passing of my colleague and above all, my closest friend. Ahmed Bhai was a brother to me. It is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and his passing leaves a huge void which will be difficult to fill. My deepest condolences to Memoona, Faisal and Mumtaz," Oscar Fernandes said in an official statement today.

Congress MP and former leader of the party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise saying that a man who stood by Congress has left when the party is in crisis.

"We are deeply saddened with the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We are feeling that a man who always stood by the party has left us today when the party is in crisis," said Kharge.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

