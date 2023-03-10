Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's car collides with two-wheeler in MP's Rajgarh, biker injured

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's car rammed into a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday.

The biker got injured after the collision and is admitted to the hospital.

The injured has been identified as Rambabu Bagri (20), a resident of Paroliya.

The biker came in front of his car in front of Vijay Convent School near Zirapur, when Singh was leaving Rajgarh after meeting the Congress District President in Kodakya village.

The bike collided with the car with so much force that the young man jumped and hit a pole and suffered head injuries.



He was taken to a nearby hospital by Singh for treatment and later the injured was referred to a Bhopal-based hospital.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also visited the hospital to meet the injured.



"He didn't suffer major injuries. He came suddenly in front of the car. I sent him to the hospital, and I also went to the hospital and met him. He has been referred to Bhopal for treatment. I will arrange for his complete treatment," said Singh.

The police have registered a case against Singh's driver for negligence on the complaint of the victim. The police have also seized the car of the Congress leader. (ANI)

