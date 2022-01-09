Congress leader Imran Masood to discuss joining SP with supporters tomorrow, plans to meet Akhilesh

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a major setback to the Indian National Congress ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, senior party leader Imran Masood on Sunday said that he will hold a meeting with his supporters about joining Samajwadi Party (SP) and seek an appointment to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I will discuss with the party that what should we do."

Replying to the speculations of joining SP, he said, "I can't tell when I will join SP but I want to defeat BJP. I will work with Akhilesh Yadav because he is working as a leader in the state."

Masood further said that he will make the decision tomorrow after consulting party workers.

"After discussions with party workers, I will make the decision about joining SP. I will make them aware of all the circumstances and seek time to meet Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow," he added.

The speculations of Masood joining SP surfaced months ago.

Earlier in October 2021, he said the party is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should form an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming elections.

"First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is 'no'. Then, definitely, we should ally with the Samajwadi Party to defeat BJP. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together," he added.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)