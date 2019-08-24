Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday paid his tributes to the former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away this morning.

Scindia along with his family visited Jaitley's residence and met the family of the former finance minister.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who paid their tributes to the late senior BJP leader.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

