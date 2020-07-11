Congress leader Mahesh Joshi accuses BJP of 'horse-trading' its MLAs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Government chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of its alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and added that the "investigation will unearth the truth."

Notably, a police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group), they are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but faced the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Complaint of Mahesh Joshi is being probed. While intercepting phone calls of two anti-social elements, it was found they could be involved in poaching of MLAs," said ADG, Special Ops Group (SOG).

"We have filed cases against the two and others under relevant sections of the IPC. It is being investigated. We can take statements from some people...People are openly talking with the intention of destabilising the elected government, it is our responsibility to proceed with such offenders," the police official added.

Earlier, in a statement, signed by Joshi, the Congress had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It further stated that similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha polls last month. (ANI)

