Congress leader Nana Patole's absence from MVA's 'Vajramooth' rally sparks rift speculations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole's absence from the Vajramooth rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Aurangabad Sunday has raised eyebrows in political circles, and sparked speculations regarding a rift in the alliance.

Congress leaders however have tried to cover up the issue by saying that it's not necessary that everyone remain present in the rally.

"Nana Patole was preparing to go to Surat where our party leader Rahul Gandhi will be filing his appeal against the local court's verdict sentencing him to two years in a defamation case. That's why he could not remain present at the rally," a Congress leader said.



In Patole's absence, senior Congress party leaders like Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan spoke at the rally. It is speculated that Patole chose to stay away from the rally because he knew Uddhav Thackeray would raise the Savarkar issue in the rally.

Congress leaders present on the occasion also had to suffer embarrassment as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar demanded Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar.

On Sunday as well while addressing a press conference, Ajit Pawar spoke regarding Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications and said, "In the year 2014 did the public vote for Prime Minister Modi on the basis of his degree? it was the charisma he had created which helped him win the elections." (ANI)

