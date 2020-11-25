Congress leader Oscar Fernandes condoles demise of 'closest friend' Ahmed Patel

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes condoled the demise of his closest friend and veteran party leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

"Devastated by the sad news of the passing of my colleague and above all, my closest friend. Ahmed Bhai was a brother to me. It is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and his passing leaves a huge void which will be difficult to fill. My deepest condolences to Memoona, Faisal and Mumtaz," Oscar Fernandes said in an official statement today.

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.



Congress MP and former leader of the party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise saying that a man who stood by Congress has left when the party is in crisis.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We are feeling that a man who always stood by the party has left us today when the party is in crisis," said Kharge.

Patel, also the treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

