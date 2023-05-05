Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at Delhi University PG Men's Hostel

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University in the national capital on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.

According to the sources, the Former Wayanad MP visited the hostel to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and heard their apprehensions over the lack of employment alternatives.

"Do you know, more than 10 lakh youth apply for 1000 UPSC vacancies? The youth of the country do not have any backup! Our responsibility is to give them Plan B. Sitting with the students of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, listened to their hearts," the former Wayanad MP wrote on Twitter.



On Thursday, in a major poll promise while addressing a rally in Mangalore, Rahul had announced that as soon as the Congress party comes to power in Karnataka after the upcoming state assembly elections, the women will be provided free bus services.

With Rahul Gandhi having been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case and the election debacles Congress faced in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress is pinning strong hopes on Karnataka where it has strong state leadership.

The party feels that a win in Karnataka will give it a massive boost to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2024 general elections and emerge as a fulcrum of opposition unity.

Rahul Gandhi has so far held 17 rallies and roadshows in Karnataka, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi has done 19 rallies.

The campaign for May 10 polls will continue at the same pace in the next four days as well. (ANI)

