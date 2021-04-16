Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary precautions," tweeted Surjewala.

India on Thursday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the country's total number of cases stands at 1,40,74,564 so far, including 14,71,877 active cases. (ANI)